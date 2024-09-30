APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje faces widespread criticism for proposing the replication of controversial tactics from the Edo governorship election in the upcoming Ondo and Osun polls.

Political analyst Paul Obi condemned Ganduje’s remarks, accusing him of disregarding the democratic will of the people

Obi urged voters in Anambra, Ondo, and across Nigeria to be vigilant in resisting any attempts to manipulate the electoral process

FCT, Abuja—The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has come under intense scrutiny following remarks suggesting the party intends to replicate the controversial tactics used during the Edo State governorship election in future polls, including the upcoming elections in Osun, Ondo, and the 2027 general elections.

During a recent address to party members, Ganduje reportedly alluded to the APC's success in the Edo state election and suggested that similar strategies could be employed in future elections.

Ganduje’s statement has, however, sparked widespread backlash, with critics accusing him of undermining the integrity of Nigeria’s democratic process.

There are growing concerns that this approach could undermine future elections in other states, such as Osun and Ondo, where preparations for governorship polls are underway.

Political analyst Obi frowns at Ganduje's comments

Paul Obi, a lecturer at Baze University and a research fellow at The Abuja School of Social and Political Thought, strongly condemned Ganduje’s statement, labelling it a threat to democracy.

Obi argued that Ganduje’s remarks reflect a disregard for the democratic will of the people.

He told Legit.ng:

“I think the challenge with the Edo Governorship Election lies squarely with the Independent National Elector al Commission (INEC).

"Rather than play the role of an independent democratic institution, INEC is and was playing a partisan card, in fact, a hyperpartisan card according to the dictates of politicians and political parties."

Obi continued, highlighting the dangerous implications of replicating such tactics across other elections, saying:

"That’s why the National Chairman of APC, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, was very audacious to have asserted that they would replicate the manipulative magic in Edo State Governorship Election in Anambra, Ondo, and in the 2027 elections across the country.

"What that implies is that the party chairman has no recourse to the democratic will of the people and voters."

Obi speaks on implication of Ganduje

Obi further expressed alarm over the potential consequences of Ganduje’s comments, noting that the use of "manipulative tactics" in elections could lead to further erosion of public trust in the democratic process.

Obi further argued that replicating the approach used in Edo would "relegate democracy itself" in favour of what he described as "gun-boat democracy" — a system characterized by violence, intimidation, and electoral malpractice.

He said:

"The combination of all these undemocratic approaches in the conduct of elections has huge implications for Nigeria as a society and democracy largely.

"Ganduje and those bent on thwarting Nigeria's democracy through subterfuge need to be cautious; Nigerians have constitutional and democratic rights to resist them."

Calls for vigilance ahead of Osun election, others

Obi concluded his statement with a call to action for voters in Anambra, Ondo, and across Nigeria: to be vigilant and resist any attempts to manipulate the electoral process.

He said:

"For other Nigerians in Anambra, Ondo, and the country at large, the only call-to-action is for them to be vigilant in order to resist a biased, partisan, and manipulative INEC and its accomplices spread across the parties and the political spectrum."

"Never mind noise makers": Tinubu advises Okpebholo

In a related development, Legit. ng reported that President Bola Tinubu has called on the Edo state Governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, to prioritize the state's development

The president assured him of the full backing of the federal government and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

Addressing the criticisms and opposition surrounding the election, Tinubu urged the party’s leadership and supporters to remain focused on their objectives.

