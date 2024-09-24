Global site navigation

“We’ll Use Edo Template”: Headache for Soludo as APC Unveils Strategy to Take Over Anambra
Politics

by  Esther Odili 2 min read
  • APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed the plan for a major takeover of the southeast region
  • Ganduje disclosed that like Edo state, the APC will take over Anambra from APGA alongside other southeast states and also emerge victorious in the Ondo state election slated for November 12
  • The former governor of Kano state spoke on Monday while reacting to the victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo, winner of the just concluded Edo state governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said the party would use its template in the Edo state governorship election to win the November 16 election in Ondo state.

Ganduje shares plan to take over Ondo, Anambra
APC Chairman Ganduje unveils strategy to take over Anambra led by APGA, Governor Soludo. Photo credit: Charles Chukwuma Soludo, Abdullahi Ganduje
Source: Facebook

APC to take over Anambra, Ondo, Ganduje speaks

Ganduje also disclosed that the party would use the same template to win Anambra, which is currently under the control of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and other states in the South East in future elections.

The former governor of Kano state spoke on Monday in Abuja, while celebrating the victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo with members of the Edo state election situation room.

According to Ganduje, a big party like the APC ought to have been fully in charge of the South East geo-political zone, Daily Trust reported.

He, however, urged party leaders at all levels to work hard towards actualising the party’s objectives.

“We have started working to develop strategies to win these states. Next year, Anambra state will follow. Let me remind you that we have a project which we named political demarginalisation of South East geo-political zone.

“That project is also a task that must be done. We will face South East zone with 5 states. We already have 2, but 2 is too small for a big party like ours. We will face that state and see how we can recover many states in our favour,” Ganduje said.

Anambra is currently led by Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA); the leading party in the state.

Court takes action on suit seeking Ganduje’s sack as APC chairman

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the court had rejected the suit seeking the removal of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman.

The suit was filed by a group, the APC North Central Group, amid Ganduje's court battle with the Kano state government led by Abba Kabir Yusuf.

Delivering the judgement on Monday, Justice Inyang Ekwo explained why Ganduje could not vacate his seat as the APC chairman.

