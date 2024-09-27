PDP governorship candidate in Edo, Asue Ighodalo, has said he was not ready to heed the calls for a unity government from his APC counterpart and winner of the election, Monday Okpebholo

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the just concluded Edo gubernatorial election, has rejected the call for a united Edo by Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and winner of the poll.

The PDP candidate said there was no point in joining Okpebholo because the APC did not win the election. He said he won the poll and would soon be reclaiming his stolen mandate at the tribunal once he and his party file their suit.

Ighodalo argued that Okpebholo's broadcast would be the first of its kind since the beginning of the race, adding that the APC did not campaign during the electioneering and that he had never seen the governor-elect speak before.

APC didn't promise anything in Edo - Ighodalo

While appearing in an interview on Channels TV on Thursday, September 26, Ighodalo claimed that Okpebholo and the APC did not make any promise to the people of the state and that he was the authentic winner of the election.

He accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of rigging the election in favour of Okpebholo and expressed confidence in getting back his stolen mandate at the court.

The PDP candidate said:

"They (APC) didn't campaign, and there was no promise they made. He didn't even speak; this was the first time I had ever heard him speak. He must have been through a lot of coaching."

See a clip of the interview here:

