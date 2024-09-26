APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led a delegation of party governors to present Edo governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Despite APC's celebration of the victory, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raised concerns, alleging irregularities

President Tinubu congratulated Okpebholo and urged him to prioritize delivering the dividends of democracy

FCT, Abuja – In a significant political development, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has led a delegation of governors from the ruling party to the Presidential Villa in Abuja to meet with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The delegation was there to formally present the Edo governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, to the president following his victory in the recently concluded Edo State governorship election.

APC chairman leads delegation to Aso Rock Photo credit: @BOBCyril2

Source: Twitter

Presentation of Edo Governor-Elect

The meeting, which took place at Aso Rock, saw Ganduje and a team of APC governors introduce Okpebholo to President Tinubu.

This comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Okpebholo the winner of the Edo governorship election held on September 21.

Among the governors present were Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq (Kwara), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Usman Ododo (Kogi), and Dapo Abiodun (Ogun).

The presence of key figures from the APC underscores the party’s unified front ahead of upcoming political challenges.

Also part of the delegation were Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, both prominent political actors in the state, Daily Trust reported.

PDP kicks against election results

While the APC celebrated Okpebholo’s victory, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns over the election’s legitimacy.

The PDP alleged that the election process was marred by irregularities, casting doubts on the credibility of the results, Vanguard reported.

However, the APC remains firm in its position, with Ganduje expressing confidence in the outcome. Speaking briefly after the meeting, Ganduje said,

"We are here to present the governor-elect to the president, and we are confident that his administration will bring progress to Edo State. The election was free and fair, and the people have spoken."

Tinubu congratulates Okpebholo

President Tinubu, in his response, congratulated Okpebholo and the APC for their success in Edo.

He urged the governor-elect to focus on delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

Tinubu advised:

"You have a responsibility to lead with integrity and work for the betterment of Edo State. The people have trusted you with their votes, and you must not let them down."

Okpebholo, in his remarks, expressed gratitude to the president and the APC leadership.

"Our Recruitment Process Fatally Flawed," Obi speaks on Edo guber

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi, strongly criticized the recent Edo State gubernatorial election.

He described it as a clear deviation from democratic norms and a dire warning for the future of Nigeria's political process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng