Amid his legal battle with the EFCC, the former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has been reportedly dragged to court

Reports making the rounds on Wednesday night revealed that the federal government is slammed fresh charge against Yahaya Bello over alleged N110.4bn fraud

Alongside Bello, two Kogi state officials, Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha, were also dragged into the matter, related to the misuse of state funds

An emerging report has it that the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has filed a fresh 16-count charge against Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi state.

FG allegedly sues Yahaya Bello over N110.4bn fraud

In an exclusive report by The Cable published on Wednesday, September 25, the charge, filed before a federal high court in Abuja on Wednesday, borders on alleged criminal breach of trust to the tune of N110,446,470,089, contrary to sections 96 and 311 of Penal Code Law Cap.89 Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963 and punishable under Section 312 of the same law.

The former governor, Bello, who is the sole defendant in a 19-count charge earlier preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), is to face this fresh 16-count charge alongside two officials of the Kogi state government — Abdulsalami Hudu and Umar Oricha.

The defendants were alleged to have used funds from the Kogi state treasury to acquire properties in high-brow areas within the federal capital territory (FCT) and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to the charge sheet seen by TheCable.

THE ALLEGED OFFENCES

Count one of the charge alleges that Bello, Oricha and Hudu, sometime in 2016 in Abuja, agreed among themselves “to cause to be done an illegal act to wit: criminal breach of trust in respect of the total sum of N110,446, 470, 089.00 (One Hundred and Ten Billion, Four Hundred and Forty six Million, Four Hundred and Seventy Thousand, Eighty Nine Naira) entrusted to you”.

In count two, the defendants were said to have used the total sum of N950 million in 2023 “for the acquisition of a property known as No: 35 Danube Street, Maitama District, Abuja”.

EFCC: “Ododo helped Yahaya Bello escape EFCC arrest”

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the EFCC claimed that Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo is interfering with the case of Yahaya Bello and the anti-graft agency.

On Wednesday, Bello stormed the EFCC's headquarters in Abuja and his media team claimed operatives of the anti-graft agency asked him to leave.

Operatives of the EFCC have disclosed that Ododo's actions prevented them from arresting Bello over an alleged N80.2bn fraud case.

