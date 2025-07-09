Actor Linc Edochie’s ex-lover Yinka Thesein made the frontline of blogs for the umpteenth time as she addressed their crashed relationship

The abroad based woman noted that was remorseful for how she treated their fight on social media

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Yinka made some messy allegations about Linc’s past relationships

Linc Edochie’s ex-lover Yinka Thesein is still hell bent on getting back their relationship as she took a heartwarming move recently.

The abroad based woman shared a video recently on her Instagram account baring out her heart for all the wrongs she said towards the filmmaker.

She acknowledged that most of what she said was not intended to be shared with the public and condemned herself as guilty.

Yinka however hoped that Linc would find a place in his heart to forgive for her wrong doings

Watch her speak below:

Linc Edochie’s ex’s video trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

realtruthlover said:

"Yinka the highson this apology is incomplete. You attacked May…spoke shiit about Amaka and published things about Samantha against her will. Apologise or dragging continues."

mummy_kaimaa said:

"She will delete this tmrow and continue with the attack, kolo woman."

jacintabae779 said:

"Heartbreak don finish this one.. Aunty gwe gwe 😂😂😂😂. Its how she doesn’t see that attacking May is where her problems started from."

official_lummalki said:

"This has got to be the first spiritual wife to appear physically!!! Kaiiiiiii Haba."

nahjuanatu said:

"She needs to apologise to Queen May first she did so much to her."

zikky_blessing said:

"She still love Linc so much 😢, it’s unfortunate that she messed things up. The man no just like stress and u were talking too much."

bensonokonkwo_official_

"👏👏👏simple I Said this on my video that she should apologise and that’s ok we the may nations accepted her in the first place when Linc introduced her as a wife to be 🙌you are forgiven but dont you ever drag an Inocent woman who went through a lot for no reason again .. please may nations let’s forgive and move on No distractions to making sure our Queen keeps excelling 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥don’t forget to place your orders keep buying Queen May products @shopqueenmaybrand 🔥love you all🔥🙌."

digi_versed said:

"Abeg carry your manipulation waka front. She's doing this so that people will say if Yinka can come out to apologize and also disassociate herself from those insulting Linc, why is May not doing same. That's her purpose."

carolchintu said:

"this woman is not ok i swear 😂😂😂."

musukamaria said:

"Aunty, I am the daughter of an ambassador. Please issue a full apology and also apologize to Queen May."

favour_onyeche said:

"This is what Amaka meant by "she sounds bipolar"😂😂😂😂."

queensparkle70 said:

"So after you don naked me finish for public, people don see my nakedness, you come dey tell me sorry, can you remove the picture of my nakedness from the minds of people that already saw it?"

Actor Linc Edochie ex Yinka opens can of worms about him

Linc Edochie's ex-lover, Yinka Theisen, remained in the news over their crashed relationship as she continued to spill more details.

In a recent update, the abroad-based woman claimed that the filmmaker scammed women using his divorce case.

She further shared screenshots of DMs received from other women who shared their encounter with Linc.

