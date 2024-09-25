There seem to be no end to the legal drama between former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)

In an attempt to free himself from the EFCC wanted list, Bello has taken the anti-graft agency to the Supreme Court

Bello's lawyer, A.M Adoyi made this known at the Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday, September 25

FCT, Abuja - The legal battle between former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken a new dimension.

Bello on Wednesday, September 25 dragged EFCC to the Supreme Court for declaring him wanted following his alleged N80.2billion money laundering case.

Bello is facing a 19-count charge of money laundering Photo credit: Yahaya Bello/EFCC

The team of lawyers representing Bello, led by A. M. Adoyi, drew the attention of trial Justice Emeka Nwite to the pendency of the appeal before the apex court on Wednesday, September 25.

Adoyi stressed that the affidavit of record was filed on September 23 two days before the former governor was billed to appear before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Vanguard reports.

Bello’s lawyer told the court that the appeal at the apex court is seeking to set aside the arrest warrant that was issued against the former governor on April 17.

Consequently, he urged the trial court to suspend the planned arraignment to await the outcome of the appeal before the Supreme Court.

“My lord, the appeal number is SC/CR/847/2024 and SC/CR/848/2024. We believe that the most appropriate thing to do is to await the decision of the Supreme Court in the aforesaid appeals, before taking any step for arraignment so as not to render the appellant’s appeal null or to pull the rug out of the feet of the Supreme Court,”

However, EFCC's counsel, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, argued that Adoyi was part of Bello’s defence team when the court held that it would no longer entertain any application from the defendant until he made himself available for trial.

Pinheiro urged the court to recommend Adoti to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for sanction for helping the former governor ridicule the integrity of the judiciary.

Justice Nwite adjourned the matter till October 30 for a ruling after he had listened to both sides.

“How Yahaya Bello escaped EFCC arrest”

Legit.ng earlier reported that the EFCC claimed that Kogi state Governor Usman Ododo is interfering with the case of Bello and the anti-graft agency.

On Wednesday, Bello stormed the EFCC's headquarters in Abuja and his media team claimed operatives of the anti-graft agency asked him to leave.

Operatives of the EFCC have disclosed that Ododo's actions prevented them from arresting Bello over an alleged N80.2bn fraud case.

