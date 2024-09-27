President Tinubu has expressed shock over the death of Akwa Ibom First Lady Pastor Patience Umo Eno

In a statement on Friday, President Tinubu extended his heartfelt condolences to Governor Umo Eno, the Eno family, and the people of Akwa Ibom state

Akwa Ibom First Lady reportedly died on Thursday in an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has sent condolences to Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state on the passing of his dear wife, Pastor Patience Umo Eno.

Pastor Patience reportedly passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Emembong, announced in a statement on Friday morning, September 27.

Reacting via a statement from his media aide, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu described the death of the Akwa Ibom first lady as "shocking."

"On behalf of the Federal Government, the President commiserates with the Eno family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom state during this grim time.

"The President joins them in mourning the painful and profound loss of the state's First Lady, who has supported Governor Eno's administration," the statement read.

Tinubu noted that Governor Eno is a visionary governor and that the late wife “embodied humility, resilience, and loyalty.”

“Through her ‘Golden Initiative for All,’ she demonstrated her passion for serving the people and residents of Akwa Ibom State with love, honesty, and dedication, leaving a positive impact that will continue to inspire future generations.

“He (Tinubu) trusts that her selfless service to improve the lives of women, children, and the vulnerable will forever remain an important part of Akwa Ibom’s history, a legacy that will continue to inspire and be appreciated by future generations.”

The statement added that Tinubu assured the grieving family, friends and relatives of the deceased of his support.

Akwa Ibom PDP suspends local election campaign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has suspended its political campaign for local elections, scheduled for October 26, 2024.

The party said this is following the death of the state's First Lady, Patience Eno, on September 26, 2024.

The party extended its condolences to Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, his family, and the people of the state.

