BREAKING: Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno's Wife is Dead, Detail Emerge
- Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, passed away on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital after a brief illness
- Governor Umo Eno has expressed gratitude for the support during this difficult time and assured residents of his unwavering commitment to serving the state despite the personal tragedy
- The family has requested privacy as they mourn the loss of their beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, and further details regarding burial arrangements will be communicated in due course
Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - The wife of Akwa Ibom state governor, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, has died.
She passed away on Thursday, September 26, in the presence of her family at an undisclosed hospital after a brief illness.
Patience Umo Eno: Family seeks privacy amid loss
In a statement signed by Akwa Ibom's Commissioner for Information, Mr Ini Ememobong, the family requested privacy as they grieve. The press release confirmed that Governor Umo Eno remains dedicated to his role despite the personal tragedy.
"It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of the Wife of the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Her Excellency, Pastor Mrs. Patience Umo Eno, following an illness," the statement read. "She passed away peacefully at the hospital, on 26th September, 2024, in the presence of her family."
Governor Eno expresses unwavering commitment
Governor Umo Eno expressed gratitude to those who have supported the family during this difficult time.
Despite the loss, he assured Akwa Ibom residents that his commitment to serving the state remains firm.
The statement continued:
"The family submits to the will of the Almighty and asks for the prayers and support of kind-hearted individuals during this difficult time. Further details will be provided by the family as necessary. In the meantime, the family kindly requests privacy as they mourn their beloved wife, mother and grandmother."
Nigerians condole Akwa Ibom governor
The passing of Pastor Patience Umo Eno has drawn condolences from Nigerians on social media.
John Okpo commented on Facebook:
"Accept my heartfelt condolences, my governor. May God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss. Amen."
ProfUbong Anthony said:
"My condolences, my Governor. May God grant you the fortitude to bear the loss of your beloved wife."
Blessing Friday Udombang said:
"This is a shocking news indeed. May God give our Excellency the fortitude to bear this great loss. May her soul rest in peace."
Ebubechukwu E Mbah said:
"Heartfelt Condolences to His Excellency, Pst Umo Eno and the Akwa Ibom State Government"
Umana Ossoh said:
"So sad! My deepest condolences to our dear Governor and family,/ the State. May God strengthen them & uphold them in this time."
Source: Legit.ng
