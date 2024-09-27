The First Lady of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Patience Umo Eno reportedly died on Friday morning after a brief illness

Born in Akwa Ibom, she dedicated her life to humanitarian services, establishing the Golden Initiative For All, to assist the poorest of the poor in the state

Patience, the wife of Akwa Ibom state governor Umo Eno, has sadly passed away.

According to reports making the rounds on Friday morning, September 26, she died in a hospital following an undisclosed illness.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, Ini Emembong, confirmed the unfortunate development in a terse statement on Friday.

When the news of Patience’s passing broke early Friday, it sent shocking waves to the polity as the cold hands of death snatched her unannounced.

Below are key facts about Pastor Patience Umo Eno;

She is 57 years old

As reported by The Nation and The Nigerian Tribune, The First Lady of Akwa Ibom state, Pastor Patience Umo Eno clocked 57 in February 2024.

She has 6 children, also a grandmother

The wife of Akwa Ibom state Governor Umo Bassey Eno, and together they had six children and nine grandchildren, all of whom were involved in her philanthropic activities.

She was married for over 37 years. Her life and work touched countless lives, earning her a revered place in the hearts of many.

She is from Akwa Ibom

Born and raised in Akwa Ibom, Pastor Patience grew up in an environment that valued community and mutual support.

She hailed from Ikot Akpa Ekop, Akwa Ibom. This is a community in Ikpa Ibom, one of the biggest clans in Mkpat Enin. It is an oil rich, agrarian community, where oil was first discovered in Nigeria.

She is called Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom

Fondly known as “Eka Iberedem Akwa Ibom” which translates to “Mother and Strong Pillar of Akwa Ibom” she was a symbol of hope and an embodiment of selfless love.

She has a pet project

Patience Eno founded the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a foundation focused on providing shelter, food, and education to the poor and vulnerable in Akwa Ibom.

Her feeding initiative, which started on a small scale, expanded to feed hundreds of children daily, ensuring no child in her care went to bed hungry.

She also behind ARISE Initiative

In September, she hosted 600 Senior Citizens from the 31 Local Government Areas and non-indigenes to the fifth edition of the ARISE Initiative for the Elderly at the Banquet Hall of Government House Uyo, where they received stipends of N50,000 each and free medical care.

She is a business woman

Also, she supported her husband in the building and management of Royalty Hotel, a conglomerate with apartments, catering services, Coffee shops and many more others.

Akwa Ibom PDP suspends local election campaign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom state has suspended its political campaign for local elections, scheduled for October 26, 2024.

The party said this is following the death of the state's First Lady, Patience Eno, on September 26, 2024.

The party extended its condolences to Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, his family, and the people of the state.

