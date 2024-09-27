The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has suspended its political campaign for local elections, scheduled for October 26, 2024

The party said this is following the death of the state's First Lady, Patience Eno, on September 26, 2024

The party extended its condolences to Pastor Umo Eno, the Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, his family, and the people of the state

Uyo, Akwa-Ibom state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State has announced the suspension of its political campaign for local elections.

This is following the passing of the state’s First Lady, Patience Eno. The local elections are scheduled for October 26, 2024.

PDP mourns death of Akwa-Ibom first lady Photo credit: @officialPDPNig/@gboyegaakosile

Source: Twitter

Mrs. Eno passed away on September 26, 2024, in a hospital after battling an undisclosed illness.

Ini Emembong, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Akwa Ibom, confirmed her death in a statement released on Friday morning, Premium Times reported

He stated:

“She passed away peacefully at the hospital on 26th September 2024, in the presence of her family.”

PDP expresses grief, solidarity

In a statement released on Friday, Edwin Ebiese, the PDP spokesperson in Akwa Ibom, expressed the party's collective grief over the loss.

He said:

“This devastating news has left our party, and indeed the entire state, in a state of mourning."

As a sign of respect for the late First Lady, the PDP has decided to pause all campaign activities, Vanguard reported.

Ebiese added:

“As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, we are compelled to pause our campaign activities as a mark of respect for the departed First Lady.”

The PDP also conveyed its regrets regarding the inconvenience the campaign suspension may cause, appealing for understanding from party supporters and the public during this challenging time.

Ebiese stated:

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to Pastor Umo Eno, Executive Governor of Akwa Ibom State, and his immediate family, the government, and the people of Akwa Ibom State."

Governor Eno speaks after losing wife

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Umo Eno, the governor of Akwa Ibom, spoke hours after the death of his wife was announced on Friday morning, September 27.

In a statement by the state government, Pastor Mrs Patience Umo Eno died on Thursday, September 26, at a hospital following an illness.

However, the statement did not indicate the hospital and the type of illness the late first lady fought.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng