The British High Commission praised the peaceful conduct of the 2024 Edo State governorship election and commended voters for their strong participation

The UK urged transparency in handling any electoral disputes, calling on authorities and INEC to address concerns fairly

The British government reaffirmed its commitment to supporting credible elections in Nigeria and will closely monitor the post-election developments in Edo State

FCT, Abuja – The British High Commission has released an official statement on the recently concluded 2024 Edo State governorship election, commending the peaceful conduct of the exercise and urging continued calm as the electoral process proceeds.

The election, held on Saturday, 21 September 2024, saw a significant turnout of voters.

According to the UK, the general atmosphere during the polls was encouraging.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, September 25, the UK, through the British High Commission, acknowledged the role of voters and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in ensuring a largely smooth election day.

British High Commission commends turnout of Edo voters

The British High Commission highlighted the importance of voter participation in maintaining democracy, lauding the citizens of Edo State for their commitment to exercising their civic duty, The Punch reported.

The commission said:

"The UK commends the largely peaceful conduct of the elections and the voters of Edo state for their participation."

UK urges transparent handling of electoral concerns

Following the announcement of the results, the British government urged authorities and stakeholders to ensure transparency in addressing any grievances that may arise.

They called on all parties to use legal and electoral frameworks to resolve disputes, promoting fairness and credibility in the process.

The commission said:

"Electoral and legal processes exist to address any challenges or disputes, and we encourage the authorities, including INEC, to examine all concerns transparently and in good faith."

The British High Commission emphasized its continued support for credible and fair elections in Nigeria, noting that it would closely monitor developments in Edo State in the coming days.

