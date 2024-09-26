APC governor-elect Monday Okpebholo, in Edo state has been seen in a viral video kneeling for President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa

Okpebholo and his deputy-elect, Dennis Idahosa, were at the presidential villa to thank Tinubu for his support during the electioneering

The development has started generating reactions from Nigerians who spoke on the Edo state governorship election results

Monday Okpebholo and Dennis Idahosa, the governor and deputy governor-elect in the Saturday governorship election in Edo state, have started generating reactions from Nigerians over their mode of appreciation to President Bola Tinubu.

Okpebholo and his deputy were at the presidential villa on Wednesday, September 26, to express their gratitude to the president during their electioneering, but they and others were seen in a trending video kneeling for the president.

How Monday Okpebholo kneel for President Tinubu Photo Credit: @IdahosaDennis, @officialABAT, @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Recall that INEC declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC as the winner of the Edo state governorship election that took place on Saturday, September 21.

According to INEC, the APC candidate polled 291,667 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, came second with 247,274 votes. Meanwhile, Labour Party's Olumide Akpata emerged third with 22,763 votes.

Nigeria's reaction to Okpebholo greeting Tinubu

But on Wednesday, the governor and deputy governor-elect were at the presidential villa with their certificate of return. Some Nigerians have taken to the video's comment section to express their views. Below are some of the comments:

Banti wrote:

"Let me not hear PIM about Ododo kneeling for FGYB."

Ademola Oduola commented:

"Thank him for what? Did he influence the election?"

RichyO said:

"When did our culture become a subject of ridicule? Yorubas prostrate, and Edos kneel before an elder. SO? what wrong have they done? what are you insinuating?"

Shesko Lee stated:

"When did prostrating for an elderly man become a thing in this country? The people crying right now will do the same, but we're on social media where everyone doesn't have a culture."

Mobolaji reacted:

"They make the people perceive Tinubu as too old. Too much respect, meeting the Man, the Myth, the Legend for the first time. I will lie flat on the ground. The greatest mega-mind of our time."

See the video here:

