Abuja, FCT—The Arewa Citizens for Change and Renewed Hope has endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff, describing him as an exemplary leader who embodies dedication and excellence.

In a statement signed by its president, Alhaji Ibrahim Turakin, the group praised Gbajabiamila's exceptional leadership skills, which "foster unity and purpose, essential for national progress".

Amid a report of possible sack, Arewa Citizens for Change and Renewed Hope endorsed Femi Gbajabiamila, President Bola Tinubu's chief of staff.

Source: Getty Images

Turakin hailed Gbajabiamila's ability to navigate complex policy landscapes, ensuring effective implementation and impactful outcomes ¹.

Gbajabiamila's experience and wisdom lauded

Turakin cited Gbajabiamila's experience as a former Speaker of the House of Representatives and one of the country's best legislators, coupled with his wisdom to balance competing interests to create a brighter future for all Nigerians.

He described Gbajabiamila's profound impact on the presidency and masses, streamlining processes, enhancing efficiency, and attracting investments to stimulate development.

"In his role, Gbajabiamila has demonstrated exceptional leadership, fostering unity and purpose among the president's staff and the broader administration. His door is always open, listening to diverse perspectives and finding common ground," Turakin said.

Cabinet reshuffle: Gbajabiamila should be supported

According to Turakin, Gbajabiamila excels as a rallying point for excellence between the executive and parliament, appointees and elected officials, and the older generation and youth.

He added that the former Speaker should be supported to continue to help President Tinubu achieve his Renewed Hope Agenda.

"As the engine room of this administration, Gbajabiamila drives progress, unity, and development, making him an invaluable asset to President Tinubu's team. Gbajabiamila's impact on the Presidency and the masses is profound," the group stated.

Gbajabiamila listed among appointees Tinubu may sack

Meanwhile, a media report earlier speculated that President Tinubu may sack Gbajabiamila, over an alleged poor performance.

According to the report, some unnamed sources claimed that the six-time lawmaker who represented the Surulere federal constituency in Lagos was one of the top politicians who would be affected by the planned cabinet reshuffle.

