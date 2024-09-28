“Job For The Boys”: NNPP Chieftain Plays Down Tinubu’s Planned Cabinet Reshuffle
- A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Buba Galadima, has reacted to President Bola Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle
- Galadima said no amount of reshuffling by President Tinubu's administration will make a difference
- He alleged that nothing would come out of Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle because it is "job for the boys"
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - A chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Buba Galadima, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle will not impact Nigeria.
Legit.ng recalls that Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy said Tinubu's administration is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle.
Onanuga clarified that there's no fixed timeline for the reshuffle, leaving many wondering when the changes will take place.
Galadima said President Tinubu’s planned cabinet reshuffle is about a ‘Job for the boys”.
He said Tinubu’s plans to reshuffle the cabinet have nothing to do with Nigerians.
He said while speaking on Channels Television’s current affairs show Politics Today on Friday, September 27.
The NNPP chieftain said what is important to Nigerians is for President Tinubu to fix the ongoing economic hardship.
“That [planned cabinet reshuffle] has nothing to do with me or any Nigerian. What is of importance to all of us is bringing down the harsh conditions of living and the buck stops only on the table of one man,”
“That is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. No amount of reshuffling can make a difference. As far as that team is only ‘job for the boys,’ nothing will come out of it.”
Cabinet reshuffle: Bwala speaks on Tinubu sacking ministers
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Bwala, a former ally of the PDP presidential candidate in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the imminent cabinet reshuffle by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
Bwala said it is the prerogative of President Tinubu to decide on ministers to sack and who to retain in his cabinet.
According to Bwala, only President Tinubu knows the ministers who will be fired and those who will remain.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.