A brief detail of the meeting has emerged but this comes amid speculations that the president might fire some ministers he feels have fallen below expectations regarding his Renewed Hope Agenda

Also, Legit.ng reports that this meeting comes on the heels of the APC's significant victory in the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, September 21

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently presiding over the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Speculations about cabinet reshuffle

The meeting is holding amid talks from different quarters that a cabinet reshuffle is imminent.

As reported by Daily Trust, Tinubu, who has vowed to fire non-performing ministers, has ignored talks about rejiging his cabinet.

Brief details of the ongoing FEC meeting

Before the commencement of the council meeting, on Monday, September 23, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, commended President Tinubu for his commitment to democracy through “the conduct of free and fair election in Edo state.”

Akume also commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in Edo state that produced the victory of Senator Monday Okpebholo.

He said:

“We want to use this opportunity, Mr. Chairman, to congratulate the people of Edo State, particularly the APC family, properly guided by the father of APC, in their fantastic outing, recording a huge victory, which had eluded the APC for over eight years.

“The election has been adjudged to be free and fair and that is what Mr. President has always stood for. We want to thank you, Mr. President, for being committed to the electoral process and ethos of democracy.

“Once again, we thank our family members of the APC from Edo state for this wonderful showing.”

Those present at the meeting include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, the National Security Adviser, NSA, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Majority of the ministers were also in attendance.

Tinubu reacts as APC's Okpebholo wins Edo poll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on his victory in the Edo state governorship election.

Tinubu encouraged Okpebholo to unite the people of Edo state and reach out to his political rivals, rather than gloating over his win.

The President also commended INEC, security agencies, and the people of Edo state for conducting a peaceful and successful election, praising the maturity of Nigeria's democracy.

