Babatunde Fashola, the minister of works and housing, has said the report that he would be the chief of staff to Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, is "extremely ridiculous".

According to PM News, the minister disclosed that the chances of him becoming Tinubu's chief of staff after swearing in on May 29 were slim.

Recall that Fashola served as Bola Tinubu's chief of staff for 4 and half years when the president-elect was the governor of Lagos state.

Fashola, who succeeded Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State, disclosed this fresh position while featuring on a Channels Television programme on Sunday night, April 16.

The minister said:

“Unlikely, I don’t think so. I think it is a good point you raised, I think it is extremely ridiculous, and I say it without apology."

He then called on Nigerians to stop the habit of choosing offices for the country on social media, noting that it was not good for the country's democracy.

According to him, Nigerians should wait and allow the president to be sworn in. Also, he urged the people of the country to respect the prerogative of the president-elect in constituting his cabinet.

He cited the case of the United States when Joe Biden was elected as president of the Americans, noting that the president's cabinet was not constituted on social media, urged Nigerians to "stop ridiculing this country"

Source: Legit.ng