Ireland's government published the official fees for a standard 10-year passport, with costs varying depending on how applicants choose to apply

Applicants living outside Ireland face an additional postage charge on top of the base passport fee

The Irish passport service offers two main application routes, each carrying its own pricing structure and conditions

Ireland has published the official fees applicants are required to pay when applying for a standard 10-year passport, with the total cost depending on the method chosen.

According to official information provided by the Irish government, Ireland offers two primary routes for submitting a passport application, each with its own fee structure.

Ireland shares the amount of 10-year Irish passport. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ireland publishes costs of passport application

The first option, according to the Irish government, is:

1. Passport Online, the government's digital application service. This route costs €75 (approxiamately N118,000). However, applicants who are living outside Ireland are required to pay an additional €15 (approximately N24,000) postage fee on top of that base amount, bringing their total to €90 (approximately N142,000).

2. The second route is Post Passport, which is processed through An Post, Ireland's national postal service. This option is priced at €80 (N125,800). Applicants using this route also pay a separate postal fee: €9.50 (N15,000) for a single application, or €16 (N25,160) for a Family Application covering up to four people.

Which option works out cheaper?

For applicants based in Ireland, Passport Online is the more affordable choice at €75, compared to the €80 plus postage costs attached to the An Post route. For those applying from abroad, the comparison shifts slightly, as the online route's €15 overseas postage fee pushes the total above the domestic Post Passport price.

The Irish government has not indicated a deadline for these rates, and both application methods remain available to eligible passport holders.

Ireland explains how low passport applications take

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ireland's Passport Service outlined how long applicants should expect to wait depending on the method they choose to apply.

Online applicants face a shorter wait than those who submit paper forms, with postal routes taking considerably more time.

Source: Legit.ng