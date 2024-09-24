There appears to be no end in sight to the internal crisis bedevilling the Labour Party (LP)

Following the Saturday, September 21 governorship election in Edo state, the embattled national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, slammed Peter Obi and Olumide Akpata

Legit.ng recalls that Akpata, the LP candidate in the Edo governorship election, came a distant third with 22,763 votes

Benin City, Edo state - The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party (LP) has blamed the party’s governorship candidate in the just-concluded Edo election, Olumide Akpata; for the party’s poor performance in the poll.

The LP faction also pinned the blame for the election loss on Peter Obi, its presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

The controversial spokesperson of the LP, Abayomi Arabambi, who said this in a statement signed and made available to Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 24, claimed that Peter Obi and Governor Alex Otti’s alleged "high-handedness, deceit, love for power grabbing, and betrayal" contributed to the LP’s loss in the Edo election.

Arabambi continued:

“Another reason that led to the defeat of LP was that Olumide Akpata is from the same local government (Oredo) and the same senatorial district, with Governor Godwin Obaseki, who will soon complete his eight-year term."

He added that the people of Edo wanted the next governor to emerge from Edo Central "which explains why APC and PDP took their candidates from there”.

Furthermore, Arabambi chided Obi over a statement credited to the former Anambra governor.

Recall Obi asserted that the alleged damage some unscrupulous lecturers and others are causing "will inevitably take revenge on you tomorrow and affect your children in the future".

But the Abure camp of LP described the remark as "an insult to the generality of Edo people who wanted equity and justice for Edo Central senatorial district, but which Obi decided to work against".

LP sends Edo election results to lawyers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Akpata said his party has sent the result of the poll to its lawyers.

Speaking on Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng, the third-placed gubernatorial candidate said "if necessary" his party will challenge Monday Okpebholo's victory in the court.

