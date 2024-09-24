Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Olumide Akpata, candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2024 Edo state governorship election, on Tuesday, September 24, said his party has sent the result of the poll to its lawyers.

Speaking on Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng, the third-placed gubernatorial candidate said "if necessary" his party will challenge Monday Okpebholo's victory in the court.

He said:

“We have sent the results that we have to our lawyers. We will reserve our right to challenge the election if we find that necessary."

Furthermore, Akpata reacted to insinuations that he might take up an appointment with the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) government in Edo.

The former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) insisted that he is ready to effectively play the role of the opposition.

He said:

“I will not work with the government. I believe the one key feature of a democracy is the existence of a vibrant opposition. We will naturally play the role of opposition, and we will take this role very seriously.”

He added:

“We will hold their feet to the fire, we will call them out when necessary.”

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng