A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after her father announced the result of his bar examination

According to the happy lady, her father had always proven the depth of his love for his family, and she was so proud to see him achieving his dreams

Massive reactions trailed her post on Instagram as netizens penned congratulatory messages to her brilliant father

A Nigerian lady caught the attention of netizens after sharing a post about her father's achievement.

The 56-year-old man had passed the bar examination and was officially called to the Nigerian Bar.

Lady emotional after her 56-year-old father who sat for bar examination passed. Photo credit: @pob_botanics/Instagram.

Lady overjoyed as dad announces bar exam result

The lady, identified as @pob_botanics on Instagram, expressed great pride in her father's accomplishment.

According to her, her father had always put her needs before his own, even when he should have been celebrating his own successes.

In a post that garnered massive reactions, she shared photos of her father in his official outfit and a screenshot of the messages he sent on WhatsApp after passing the examination.

She recounted that when she was in the hospital, her father was more concerned about her well-being than his achievement, despite having already passed his bar exams.

56-year-old man who wrote bar examination passes, gets called to bar. Photo credit: @pob_botanics/Instagram.

In her words:

"It would have been better for me to fail my bar exam than have my daughter be in this position.” Those were the words I was told my dad said while I was at the hospital, even though he had already passed his bar exams. At a time when he should’ve been celebrating, he was more concerned about my life than his own milestone. That moment further showed me the depth of his love and the kind of father he truly is; selfless, sacrificial, and full of love.

"Today, at 56, he officially gets called to the Nigerian Bar. And I’m alive, healthy, and deeply grateful to witness it. This isn’t just a celebration of his achievement, it’s a full-circle moment of grace, resilience, and the kind of love that puts family first. Congratulations, Daddy. You did it and you did it with so much heart. CV Update: OND Business administration, HND Business administration, LLB (Bachelor of Laws), MSc (Master of Science) in Peace and Conflict Resolution BL (Barrister at Law) PhD (Doctor of Philosophy) in Political Science (in view). Run am if e easy!"

Reactions trail 56-year-old dad called to bar

Nigerians congratulated the brilliant father in the comments section.

Oluwoleidera5940 said:

"Congratulations Daddy. The best mentor and hero for his children. God bless you always sir."

Oekundayo wrote:

"Congratulations to you daddy my regards to him."

Oluwatoyinoyetayo_ said:

"This is so good to see this beautiful day. Congratulations to daddy and to the whole family."

Houseofcedars noted:

"Daddy is a great inspiratio. Congratulations to Daddy."

Lemondrop_thrifts said:

"Congratulations to him. I don't know him, but I know his daughter, and I can say she is a beautiful soul."

Ore_abiodun commented:

"Congratulations to your pops Omo daddy."

Oreo_laurex said:

"Congrats to dad. You don’t have any excuse again o. PhD loading."

Hannaholuwatobi said:

"A huge congratulations to Daddy. He indeed sets the pace for you."

Anelia_williams said:

"Daddy inspire us all. Congratulations to him."

Lady honours dad who sponsored her education

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady appreciated her father in a heartwarming manner after completing her master's studies in the United Kingdom.

She flew him to join her in the United Kingdom for the convocation ceremony and presented her master's award to him.

