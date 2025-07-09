Dangote Refinery has slashed petrol ex-depot prices again as the fuel war with importers heats fever peak

The latest price cut is 2.4% and is the lowest rate since March 14, 2025, when petrol sold at N815 per litre at the facility

Marketers have confirmed the new price, as experts say it will lead to more reductions at the pumps nationwide

In a move that rattled depot owners late Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the 650,000 bpd-capacity Dangote Refinery has slashed petrol prices to N820 per litre, down from N840, which it released on June 30, 2025.

This comes as depot owners have consistently undercut the mega refinery with lower price cuts to gain market advantage.

Aliko Dangote's refinery takes the battle to the depot owner with a new price cut.

New price cut: Lowest in four months

The latest price adjustment by the refinery is the lowest rate since March 14, 2025, when petrol sold at N815 per litre at the facility.

The reduction, which has been confirmed by marketers in Lagos and Warri, begins immediately.

The latest N20 price drop represents a 2.4% adjustment and is the eleventh time the refinery has adjusted its prices this year.

The refinery has confirmed the new price in a post on X, stating that it takes effect immediately.

Petroleumpriceng stated that the move is aimed at reinforcing Dangote’s price control in the downstream market.

Dangote battles depot owners

According to reports, Dangote has consistently led ex-depot pricing across Nigeria. The prior rate of N840 per litre already destabilised rival depots, which averaged N855 per litre. The recent price drop widens the margin further.

Marketers report that the revised rate was communicated to them on July 7, 2025, via internal PFIs, while loading under the new price began on Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Many believe the cut could cause petrol prices to drop to N850 per litre in Lagos and Ogun States.

Marketers count losses

Depot owners and retailers who purchased petrol at higher rates last week will now face more losses.

Some retailers are holding off on fresh deliveries to avoid being caught off guard.

The current pricing dynamics may provide some reprieve for consumers, but add pressure to the distribution system.

The refinery has yet to confirm any rebate, but marketers are seeking clarity from depot operators.

The refinery’s pricing decisions continue to control the Nigerian downstream sector.

As global oil prices and FX rates fluctuate, its role remains essential.

IPMAN announces new petrol prices nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has lowered its petrol prices nationwide following the new ex-depot cost announced by the Dangote Refinery on June 30, 2025.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the new price from Dangote Refinery has yet to reflect at the pumps, with marketers saying that they are still dispensing old stock purchased at N900 per litre.

The marketers said if they adjusted their pumps to reflect the new pricing offered by the mega refinery, they would incur a loss of N80 to N100 per litre.

