Fidelity Bank Plc, has promoted 376 workers, or 12% of its total workforce, after a successful fiscal year in which it had the highest profit increase in the nation's banking industry.

The bank also announced a 20% pay hike for all employees in a statement seen by Finance in Africa, the second compensation increase in as many months.

“The announcement, which was recently communicated internally, follows a similar 20% salary increase implemented in November 2024 — a move that underscores the bank’s ongoing commitment to employee welfare,” the statement said.

It further stated that the bank has always exceeded market expectations under the direction of Managing Director and CEO Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe (OON).

Bank's capital

With a 1.27% increase in share value at the end of trading, Legit.ng had reported that Fidelity Bank's market capitalisation surpassed N1 trillion.

According to figures from the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX), the bank’s market capitalisation reached N1 trillion as its share price rose from N19.75 on Tuesday to N20 on Wednesday, June 25th.

This increase boosted the company’s valuation from N991.6 billion to N1 trillion.

Fidelity Bank now joins the ranks of financial organisations that have achieved this milestone, alongside First Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, and Access Bank.

The managing director (MD) and CEO of Fidelity Bank, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, purchased an additional 18 million shares of the bank on May 21.

Two days later, on May 22, she bought 2 million more shares at N18.6 each, amounting to N37.2 million, according to a regulatory filing on the NGX.

As a result of these purchases, Onyeali-Ikpe's ownership of Fidelity Bank increased from 94.64 million shares as of December 31, 2024, to 114.64 million shares.

In its most recent financial performance report, Fidelity Bank announced that its profit before tax (PBT) surged by 167.8% year-over-year, reaching N105.8 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025.

