The Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, has accused INEC of deliberately creating confusion within the party amidst its leadership crisis

Olorunfemi claims INEC ignored the Labour Party's invitation to its national convention, leading to further disputes

Despite retaining Julius Abure's name on its website, INEC refuses to recognize him as the National Chairman, insisting his tenure expired in June 2024

In a recent development, the Deputy National Chairman of the Labour Party, Ayo Olorunfemi, has leveled serious accusations against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Olorunfemi claims that INEC is deliberately creating confusion within the party amidst its ongoing leadership tussle.

Speaking on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, Olorunfemi stated, “Assuming the tenure of the NWC has expired, it is not in their (INEC) duty to conduct. It is still the same person whose tenure has expired that would convey the meeting in line with the constitution of the party. So, they (INEC) are here to make trouble, they are here to create confusion.”

Olorunfemi further alleged that INEC ignored a letter from the Labour Party inviting them to its national convention. “The letter was written even before the 21 days set to submit and of course, Justice Omotosho already confirmed that the 21-day notice was in line with the provision of the Electoral Act,” he said.

INEC’s refusal to recognize LP's chairman sparks controversy

“If that notice was not acceptable, INEC has the responsibility to respond to the party and give reasons why we can’t hold the elections but INEC did not say anything and of course, silence means go ahead.”

These comments come in the wake of INEC’s accusation that the Labour Party did not adhere to the Electoral Act during its national convention held in Nnewi, Anambra State, in March 2024.

This issue has persisted despite the party’s presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, clarifying that the party’s constitution, not any individual, removed Julius Abure as the national chairman.

Olorunfemi also outlined the steps the party is taking to address the situation. “We are in court, we had to go to court when we were hearing this rumour and when we weren’t allowed to participate. When we took them to court, all they said was our national convention did not follow the Electoral Act. How? Why? They couldn’t explain.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that qualified voters in Edo state will exercise their franchise on Saturday, September 21, to elect a new governor who will take over from the incumbent, Godwin Obaseki.

Obaseki is set to complete his constitutionally mandated two-term tenure by the end of 2024.

