The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo of the APC on his win in the Edo state governorship election

IPAC urged Okpebholo to form an inclusive government, moving away from the "winner-takes-it-all" syndrome

Additionally, the council encouraged defeated candidates to explore legal channels for redress and called on INEC to deliver credible polls in the upcoming Ondo state gubernatorial election

Abuja, FCT - The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in the Edo state governorship election held on Saturday, September 21.

A statement by IPAC's national publicity secretary, Chinyere Kalu, described Okpebholo's win as a significant milestone in deepening Nigeria's electoral process and strengthening democracy.

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has congratulated Monday Okpebholo on winning the Edo governorship election. Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

IPAC urges Okpebholo to run inclusive government

IPAC said the people of Edo state have spoken through their votes, expressing confidence in Senator Okpebholo's leadership.

The council urged him to be magnanimous in victory and reach out to other contestants to form an inclusive government that would transform the state and improve the well-being of its citizens.

IPAC added that there is a need to move away from the "winner-takes-it-all" syndrome that has plagued Nigerian politics.

Instead, the council advocates for a collaborative approach that fosters sustainable democracy and development.

"The good people of Edo State have spoken with their votes and expressed their confidence in the APC candidate, Senator Monday Okpebholo. It is a clarion call to serve," the statement read.

Edo 2024: IPAC advises defeated candidates

Meanwhile, IPAC encouraged aggrieved parties and candidates to explore available legal channels for redress.

The council reaffirmed its commitment to consolidating democracy, ensuring political stability, and promoting the well-being of Nigerians.

IPAC also called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to build on its performance in the Edo governorship election and deliver credible polls in the upcoming Ondo state gubernatorial election in November 2024.

As the umbrella body of all registered political parties, IPAC will continue to consolidate and deepen democracy by ensuring an environment conducive for successful elections, political stability and well-being of Nigerians," the statement added.

PDP rejects Edo governorship election results

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the results of the governorship election.

Okpebholo garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) received 22,761 votes.

However, the acting PDP National Chairman, Amb. Umar Damagum claimed the people of Edo state voted for the party’s candidate, Ighodalo, and expect nothing less than him being announced as governor-elect.

