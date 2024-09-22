President Bola Tinubu congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo on his victory in the Edo State governorship election

Tinubu encouraged Okpebholo to unite the people of Edo state and reach out to his political rivals, rather than gloating over his win

The President also commended INEC, security agencies, and the people of Edo state for conducting a peaceful and successful election, praising the maturity of Nigeria's democracy

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in Saturday's Edo State governorship election, on his victory at the polls.

Senator Okpebholo was declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday, having defeated other contenders for the position.

Tinubu Reacts as APC's Monday Okpebholo Wins Edo 2024 Governorship Election

Source: Twitter

In a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu commended APC national leaders, Edo State leaders, and party governors for working hard to achieve victory. He says the victory testified to the people's support for the ruling party, its progressive ideals, its economic reengineering programme and its commitment to improving the lives of Nigerians.

Edo 2024: Tinubu advises Okpebholo

Tinubu urged Senator Okpebholo not to gloat over his victory but to see it as a challenging call to service.

He encouraged him to demonstrate magnanimity by reaching out to his political rivals and uniting the people of Edo state to ensure its development.

Edo election update: Tinubu praises other candidates

President Tinubu also praised other candidates who participated in the election for their contributions to advancing Nigeria's democracy, saying peaceful political contests, such as the one on Saturday, portray Nigeria as a stable democracy.

The president urged all those aggrieved by the election outcome to seek redress through the legal channels.

In addition, he commended the people of Edo state for their orderly and peaceful conduct during the election, underscoring the maturing of Nigeria's democracy after 25 years.

"I commend the INEC and our security agencies for working round the clock to conduct a successful, peaceful and largely hitch-free exercise.

“INEC has once again demonstrated that it is committed to organising a free and fair election in our country," President Tinubu said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng