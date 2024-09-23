Peter Obi, former Labour Party presidential candidate, has condemned the recent Edo State gubernatorial election

Obi criticized the flawed leadership recruitment process in Nigeria, warning that the nation's reliance on compromised electoral practices would lead to severe consequences

He urged those involved in the election, including government agencies and academics, to reflect on their roles in undermining democracy

He described it as a clear deviation from democratic norms and a dire warning for the future of Nigeria's political process.

Obi's condemns Edo election process

In a statement he shared via X, Obi expressed his dismay at what he described as "state capture" and a continued undermining of democratic values in the country.

He said:

"What happened over the weekend in the name of election in Edo State does not in any way represent the democratic process we chose as a method of electing our political leadership."

Furthermore, he emphasizing that the election fell short of the standards expected in a true democracy.

Obi speaks on Nigeria's flawed leadership recruitment

Obi lamented that the leadership recruitment process in Nigeria is "fatally flawed," warning that a nation whose political selection process is so compromised is bound to face severe consequences.

He stated:

"Any nation whose leadership recruitment process is so fatally flawed is doomed, and we are all seeing the effect in our country."

He urged those in positions of power to reconsider their approach, cautioning that reliance on such flawed processes to maintain authority would ultimately backfire.

Obi's remarks underscore his long-standing concern about the integrity of Nigeria's electoral system and the broader implications for governance and national development.

Calls for accountability, reflection

Obi also called on those involved in the election process, including government agencies, academics, and other stakeholders, to reflect on their roles in what he termed a "charade."

He warned that those who contribute to the erosion of democracy would not escape the consequences of their actions, both personally and for future generations, The Punch reported.

Obi cautioned:

"To the lecturers and others complicit in perpetuating this charade, you must reflect deeply on the roles you are playing in damaging the very foundation of our democracy.

"The damage you are causing today will inevitably take revenge on you tomorrow and affect your children in the future."

