Senator Shehu Sani's tweet, "Everyone wants to win the election by all means," has sparked conversations amid rising tensions in the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election

As the PDP braces for unfavourable results and the Labour Party struggles with a disappointing performance, Sani’s message captures the desperation of political actors to avoid post-election litigation

His comments underscore the high stakes as parties vie for power in a fiercely competitive race

As the collation of results for the 2024 Edo gubernatorial election nears its conclusion, political tension has skyrocketed, with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) raising alarms over what they anticipate as "horrific results" from key areas.

With several local government areas already announcing results, the PDP has shown strength in some regions, but the obvious realities hint that they are increasingly nervous about the overall outcome.

Sanni criticises desperation in politics

Respected Nigerian Senator Shehu Sani took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to highlight the increasing desperation of political actors to win elections at all costs.

In his concise yet sharp comment, Sani wrote:

“Everyone wants to win the election by all means, nobody wants to go to Court.”

The tweet reflects growing concerns about the lengths to which politicians go to secure electoral victories, often neglecting legal and ethical standards.

Sani’s comment comes at a time when electoral integrity is a contentious issue in Nigeria, with multiple post-election disputes often ending up in court.

Historically, many politicians have resorted to the judiciary to challenge election results, but the senator’s tweet suggests that fewer are now willing to rely on the courts, preferring to secure power by any means necessary.

How APC, PDP, LP stand after the collation of 10 out of 18 LGAs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state governorship election results started rolling out from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) collation centre in Benin, the state capital.

So far, the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party have made significant gains in the emerging results. While the APC and PDP are taking the lead, the Labour Party has yet to win a polling unit.

