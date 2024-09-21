Deputy Inspector-General of Police Frank Mba reported a large voter turnout in the Edo State governorship election

Mba expressed satisfaction with the security measures in place, highlighting that the election has been largely peaceful

Seventeen candidates are competing in the election, with the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Labour Party (LP) being the primary contenders

Benin, Edo State — Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Frank Mba has reported a large voter turnout in the ongoing Edo State governorship election.

Mba, who is overseeing security operations for the election, made this observation while speaking to journalists on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Frank Mbah speaks on Edo 2024 guber election Photo credit: Frank Mbah

Source: Facebook

DIG Mba noted that his team had visited several polling units across the state, where they observed a significant number of voters participating in the election process, TheCable reported.

Mba stated:

"We’ve visited a couple of polling units, and so far, so good; we’ve seen a large turnout."

However, he also acknowledged that turnout was lower in some areas, reflecting the varying levels of voter engagement across the state.

Mbah speaks on encouraging security situation

Regarding the security situation, DIG Mba expressed satisfaction with the overall conduct of the election, The Punch reported.

Mba stated:

"For us, our major concern is the all-round security of the elections, and I am so far encouraged and impressed."

Mba further assured the public that the police were addressing any minor security issues that had arisen, ensuring a peaceful environment for the electoral process.

His words:

"In areas where we’ve received minor complaints, we’ve risen up to the challenge, and we’ve been able to fix those ones."

Emphasizing the ongoing efforts of the police to maintain order and security as the election continues.

Major parties in a fierce contest

The election sees 17 candidates vying for the votes of 2.2 million registered voters in Edo State.

The major contenders in this race include candidates from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party (LP).

The election is seen as a critical contest to determine the successor of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

As voting progresses, the focus remains on ensuring that the election is conducted fairly and securely, with the outcome reflecting the will of the people of Edo State.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng