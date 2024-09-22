The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) won all chairmanship positions in the Enugu State council elections held on Saturday

PDP chairmen-elect promised transformative projects, including an agricultural revolution and youth empowerment initiatives

The absence of opposition candidates at the ENSIEC declaration has raised questions, though officials insist the election was free and fair

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has secured all chairmanship positions in the Enugu State council elections held on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Prof. Christian Ngwu, Chairman of the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC), who commended the peaceful conduct of the elections, describing them as free and fair.

Prof. Ngwu praised both the electoral process and the citizens of Enugu State for their participation, stating that the election results reflect the will of the people, according to the Vanguard.

The PDP’s dominance in the polls consolidates the party’s strong presence in the state, further aligning with the vision of Governor Peter Mbah, whose administration has emphasized deepening democratic processes and promoting development.

Chairmen-elect rejoice win

Newly elected PDP chairmen celebrated their victories with promises of swift action to improve the welfare of their constituencies.

Hon. Aka Eze Aka of Udenu Local Government expressed his commitment to launching a “massive agricultural revolution” aimed at boosting local food production and enhancing infrastructure.

His counterpart in Oji River Local Government, Greg Anyaegbudike, vowed to focus on youth empowerment, pledging to introduce job creation initiatives and skills acquisition programs to tackle unemployment.

Despite the widespread celebration, the absence of opposition candidates at the ENSIEC declaration ceremony has sparked speculation regarding the election’s fairness. However, ENSIEC has maintained that the process was transparent and credible.

