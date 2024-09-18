The federal high court in Abuja is to rule on a suit seeking the removal of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as APC national chairman

The court moved the judgment of the matter from Wednesday, September 18 to Monday, September 23, 2024

The North Central APC Forum had asked the court to Ganduje from further parading himself as the APC national chairman

FCT, Abuja - The federal high court in Abuja has fixed a new date to deliver a verdict in a suit seeking the removal of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The court registrar announced that the judgment has been fixed for Monday, September 23, 2024.

The North Central APC Forum had prayed the court to bar Ganduje from further parading himself as the APC chairman Photo credit: @OfficialAPCNg

As reported by The Punch, presiding Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo, had earlier fixed Wednesday, September 18, but the matter was not listed in the Court’s cause list today.

It was gathered that all parties involved had earlier been informed of the new development.

“We have already called the parties on the phone to inform them of the development. The new date is next week, September 23.”

The North Central APC Forum, led by Saleh Zazzaga had prayed the court to bar Ganduje from further parading himself as the chairman of the APC.

He challenged Ganduje’s appointment as the APC Chairman when he is not from the North Central geo-political zone.

The forum argued that Ganduje is occupying the office of the APC chairman illegally not being from a state in the North Central geo-political zone.

The plaintiffs also asked the court to issue an order directing INEC not to accord recognition to all actions taken by the APC, including congresses, primaries, and nominations

Ganduje: APC postpones NEC meeting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the ruling APC suspended its earlier scheduled national caucus and NEC meetings until further notice.

This came amid the renewed call for the removal of the party's national chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, by some groups in the party.

Felix Morka, the APC national publicity secretary, announced the development in a statement, adding that the new date for the meetings will be communicated.

