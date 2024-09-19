The APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has reacted to rumours of plotting to dethrone Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano

Ganduje said he is not part of any plan or fresh plot to dethrone the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor

Ganduje’s senior special assistant on public enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, described the report circulating on social media as laughable.

FCT, Abuja - The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has denied any involvement in the alleged plot to dethrone Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano.

Ganduje’s senior special assistant on public enlightenment, Oliver Okpala, said the former Kano governor has nothing to do with the allegation of a fresh plot to dethrone Emir Sanusi II.

Okpara made this known in a statement while reacting to a viral social media report captioned “Ganduje leads fresh plot to dethrone Emir Mohammad Sanusi,” Leadership reports.

According to the report, sources within the Kofar Kudu Palace, powerful individuals in Kano, allegedly led by Ganduje, are orchestrating the removal of Sanusi II as the 16th Emir of Kano and Chairman of the Kano Council of Chiefs.

Ganduje denies plot to dethrone Sanusi II

Ganduje said he could not be linked with any fresh plot to dethrone anyone as Emir of Kano as he was no longer the governor nor was he the Speaker of the state assembly.

The APC chairman was also said to have advised the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to abdicate the throne.

“It is laughable that Dr. Ganduje who has left office as Governor for some years now would be accused of masterminding a fresh plot to remove or enthrone an Emir.

“According to the publication Ganduje is not only alleged to be plotting to remove Emir Sanusi, they said he is also plotting to advise Alhaji Ado Bayero to abdicate his throne as Emir of Kano for peace to reign. This is, to say the least, preposterous and absurd.”

Why Sanusi was reinstated as Emir of Kano

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, explained why Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano.

Kwankwaso said Sanusi was reinstated as the Emir of Kano as the fulfillment of the NNPP campaign promises.

He said it is the position and belief of the NNPP that Kano should continue as one solid traditional institution.

