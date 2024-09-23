Okpebholo was declared the winner of the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election, defeating his closest rival, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of PDP, by a margin of 44,012 votes

Okpebholo triumphed by winning 11 out of 18 local councils, particularly dominating in Edo North, while Ighodalo won in seven councils

APC's National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, congratulated Okpebholo, attributing the win to public confidence in President Tinubu's leadership

Benin, Edo state - At 9:28 pm yesterday, Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was officially declared the winner of the 2024 Edo State gubernatorial election.

He defeated his closest rival, Dr. Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), by a margin of 44,012 votes.

Okpebholo of APC beats PDP, LP, declared winner of Edo guber Photo credit: Monday Okpebholo/ Asue Ighodalo/Olumide Akpata

Source: Facebook

Okpebholo's victory has sparked celebrations across the state as supporters heralded what they see as a new chapter in Edo's political history, Vanguard reported.

How okpebholo triumphed over Ighodalo

To secure his victory, Okpebholo won in 11 out of the 18 local councils of Edo State, with a dominant performance in Edo North, the stronghold of former Governor Adams Oshiomhole.

However, Ighodalo managed to edge out Okpebholo in Edo Central and Edo South by narrow margins.

The local councils won by Okpebholo included Etsako West, Etsako East, Akofo Edo, Owan East, Owan West, Etsako Central, Esan West, Esan North-East, Esan Central, Egor, and Oredo.

On the other hand, Ighodalo won in seven LGAs, including Esan North-East, Esan South-East, Igueben, Ovia North-East, Ovia South-West, Uhunwonde, and Ikpoba-Okha.

Labour party falls behind

The Labour Party's candidate, Olumide Akpata, trailed significantly behind, finishing in a distant third place with 22,763 votes, Leadership reported.

Despite the setback, Akpata’s supporters remain hopeful that their party will continue to grow in influence in future elections.

Ganduje congratulates Okpebholo

Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the APC, extended his congratulations to Okpebholo, attributing the win to the public's trust in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

Ganduje stated:

"The triumph is a testament to the confidence the good people of Edo State have in the progressive vision and leadership of the President Bola Tinubu-led APC administration."

Ganduje's Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, also emphasized that with Okpebholo's leadership, Edo State is set to witness unprecedented growth and development, which will positively transform the lives of its citizens.

PDP campaign council alleges collation irregularities

In a contrasting tone, the PDP’s National Campaign Council for the Edo State election, chaired by Adamawa State Governor Umaru Fintiri, raised concerns about the integrity of the collation process.

After the announcement of results from 12 local government areas, Fintiri demanded the restoration of the collation process in accordance with the Electoral Act.

Obaseki calls for calm

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State also expressed his discontent, urging residents to remain calm while denouncing the election as marred by a disregard for due process and the rule of law.

Obaseki lamented:

"The attractive thing about democracy is the power it bestows on the people to choose who governs them.

"Therefore, when this power is blatantly seized from the people, it is not just a tragedy, but a travesty of democracy."

A new Edo is raising, says Okpebholo

Okpebholo following his declaration as the winner, Senator Okpebholo reassured the people of Edo State that they had elected the best person for the job.

Okpebholo vowed:

"A new Edo is rising. I am here to develop Edo State. I want to transform Edo the way it should be.

"I will start from where Adams Oshiomhole stopped. By the grace of God, Edo will stand firm."

Akpabio claims outcome of Edo guber shows confidence in Tinubu

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that President of the Senate, Dr. Godswill Akpabio, has lauded the results of the recently concluded gubernatorial election in Edo State, in which the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Monday Okpebholo, emerged victorious.

Akpabio acknowledged the tense atmosphere at the beginning of the election but maintained that the outcome demonstrates the people's confidence in Tinubu's leadership.

However, Akpabio's comments have sparked outrage among many Nigerians, who took to social media and other platforms to express their discontent.

