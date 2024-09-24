Senator Adams Oshiomhole has disclosed the strategy used by the Edo state governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo to emerge winner

Oshiomhole said Okpebholo rejected television interviews but engaged and communicated with the electorates

The former Edo governor said Okpebholo spoke with the people to show them he was different from the present government in the state

Benin City, Edo state - Senator representing Edo North in the national assembly, Adams Oshiomhole said the strategy adopted by the Edo state governor-elect, Monday Okpebholo, worked during the governorship election on Saturday, September 21.

Legit.ng recalls that All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Okpebholo was declared winner as he garnered 291,267 votes to defeat his closest rival, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who secured 247,374 votes, while Akpata received 22,761 votes.

Oshiomhole said the APC cannot compel Okpebholo to grant television interviews.

“As you can see, our strategy worked which is why the people voted. Monday communicated with the Edo electorate and they decided and it worked.”

The former Edo state governor stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday, September 23.

The federal lawmaker claimed that television interviews are exaggerated

“I spoke about the quality of Monday and we got him to speak to the people about what he will do differently. He has to justify those who are voting for him. How will he be different from this rejected government? He has to speak to them and that is communication.

“But the mistake many TV hosts make is to assume that anyone who doesn’t appear before you, you exaggerate the import of television viewers."

Edo election: How Obaseki contributed to Ighodalo’s defeat

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, explained how Governor Godwin Obaseki’s do-or-die comment contributed to PDP's Ighodalo’s defeat.

Ganduje said Obaseki’s do-or-die comment served as motivation to APC supporters who stormed the polling units to vote for Okpebholo.

According to the former Kano governor, instead of creating pressure, Obaseki's do-or-die comment inspired APC supporters to victory

