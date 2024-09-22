Edo Election Results: Tension as PDP Supporters Storm INEC Office To Protest Against APC’s Lead
Benin City, Edo state - Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest Saturday’s governorship election results in Edo state.
The PDP staged the protest against the ongoing collation of the governorship election results which Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading.
According to Premium Times, the figures released by The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six.
APC led with 244,549 votes, while PDP followed closely with 195,954. The Labour Party polled 13,348 votes.
Edo election results: APC wins 10 LGA
- Owan West LGA
- Esan West LGA
- Orhionmwon LGA
- Egor LGA
- Akoko-Edo LGA
- Esan Central LGA
- Etsako East LG
- Etsako Central LGA
- Etsako West LGA
Edo election results: PDP wins 6 LGA
- Uhunmwonde LGA
- Ovia North East LGA
- Igueben LGA
- Esan South East
- Esan North East LGA
- Ovia South West LGA
