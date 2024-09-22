Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Benin City, Edo state - Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have stormed INEC headquarters in Benin City to protest Saturday’s governorship election results in Edo state.

The PDP staged the protest against the ongoing collation of the governorship election results which Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently leading.

APC has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six. Photo credit: Asue Ighodalo/Journalist KC

Source: Facebook

According to Premium Times, the figures released by The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the APC has won in 10 local government areas, leaving the PDP with six.

APC led with 244,549 votes, while PDP followed closely with 195,954. The Labour Party polled 13,348 votes.

Edo election results: APC wins 10 LGA

Owan West LGA

Esan West LGA

Orhionmwon LGA

Egor LGA

Akoko-Edo LGA

Esan Central LGA

Etsako East LG

Etsako Central LGA

Etsako West LGA

Edo election results: PDP wins 6 LGA

Uhunmwonde LGA

Ovia North East LGA

Igueben LGA

Esan South East

Esan North East LGA

Ovia South West LGA

