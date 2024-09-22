Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo state, said he went to the INEC collation centre in Benin to seek to meet with the REC, Anugbum Onuoha

Governor Obaseki stated that he wanted to understand what steps INEC was taking to continue the collation process of the Edo governorship election 2024

Legit.ng reports that although Obaseki is not on the ballot, he appears determined to experience victory with his party, the PDP, and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Godwin Obaseki, the incumbent governor of Edo, on Sunday, September 22, said he visited the state collation centre to get first-hand information about the process supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Obaseki spoke during a briefing by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organisation for the Edo state governorship election 2024.

There was tension at the Edo headquarters of INEC in the early hours of Sunday, September 22. Photo credit: @GovernorObaseki

Source: Twitter

INEC mute on who is leading in Edo election

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had accused Obaseki of 'laying siege on the office of the resident electoral commission for hours ostensibly out of desperation'.

But reacting, Obaseki said he visited the INEC office because the agency "had refused to put any information in the public domain."

Obaseki explained:

“As of 3:00 a.m., there was no information from INEC as to what was going to what was going on or what was going to happen next. It was subsequently after my insistence and meeting with Mr Frank Mba that INEC now released a statement at about 5:00a.m this morning informing the public that the collation process would start at 10 a.m. this morning.

“So, my going there was essentially to obtain information from INEC because they had refused to put any information in the public domain as to what was going to happen with the collation process.”

Edo election: PDP's Ighodalo fumes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid an anxious wait for the Edo governorship election result, the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Asue Ighodalo, accused INEC of compromise.

The Edo governorship hopeful asserted that there is a "desperation for power by those who have nothing to offer the people of this country".

