APC Supporters are already celebrating their victory as the final announcement of the Edo state governorship election results approaches

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has completed the collation of results from 17 out of 18 LGAs in Edo state

From the results collated and released, APC's candidate Monday Okpebholo is currently in the lead while his rival, Asue Ighodalo of the PDP trails behind

Interestingly, a video has surfaced on social media X, showing jubilant APC supporters dancing and celebrating to a song in the native Benin language, reflecting their confidence ahead of INEC's final declaration

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are rejoicing ahead of the final announcement of the Edo state governorship election results and winner.

Supporters of APC candidate Okpebholo are seen rejoicing in a video ahead of INEC's final announcement. Photo credit: APC EDO CENTRAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN

Source: Facebook

As of the time of filing this report, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has collated the results of 17 local government areas out of the 18 LGAs in Edo state.

The results collated show that Senator Monday Okpebholo, the APC candidate, is currently leading his rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Asue Ighodalo.

But ahead of the declaration of the final results, APC supporters were seen in a video vibing and dancing to a song sung in Benin's (native) language.

Watch the video of APC supporters dancing below:

Read more about the Edo election here:

Edo guber: APC deputy governorship candidate loses LG to PDP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a surprising turn of events, the APC deputy governorship candidate Dennis Idahosa had lost his own polling unit to the PDP.

In Ovia Southwest local government, the PDP emerged victorious by securing 10,260 votes and the APC secured 10,150 votes in the Edo governorship election.

Despite expectations favouring the APC so far, following Omosede Igbinedion's defection, the PDP emerged victorious in Ovia LGA.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng