APC's Monday Okpebholo is looking to democratically oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state

Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo cast his vote on Saturday, September 21, alongside some of his close aides

After the votes cast in voted at Polling Unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central local government area (LGA) were counted, Okpebholo came out on top there

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics and elections in Nigeria.

Benin City, Edo state - Senator Monday Okpebholo, the flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2024 Edo governorship election, has won his polling unit in Uwessan, Esan Central LGA of the state.

According to the result declared at the polling unit, Okpebholo garnered 102 votes to see off Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 1 vote respectively.

Okpebholo is the anointed candidate of former Edo governor, Adams Oshiomhole. Photos credit: Sen Monday Okpebholo

Source: Facebook

Jubilation among supporters of Okpebholo was observed following the APC candidate's win at polling unit 001, Uwessan 1 in Esan.

The Cable noted Okpebholo's triumph at his polling unit in Edo on Saturday afternoon, September 21.

Legit.ng reports that as of the time of this report, voting is being concluded in some parts of Edo.

Edo: Okpebholo not entirely pleased with INEC

Earlier, Okpebholo successfully voted at his polling unit but bemoaned the lateness of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as the electoral materials.

Speaking during an interview, Ighodalo said:

"I want everybody to be calm and should come out to vote; they shouldn’t be intimidated. They should come out in numbers to vote; they shouldn’t be afraid of anything, because when you come out to vote in numbers, you will prevail, but when you allow yourself to be cowed or intimidated, then your will is subverted."

Read more Edo governorship election 2024:

Edo election 2024: Ighodalo raises alarm

Meanwhile, Ighodalo accused the APC of vote-buying.

Speaking to newsmen, Ighodalo stated that exit polls show that he is doing very well in the Edo election. He, however, disclosed that he received feedback that APC agents are trying to undermine the electoral process.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng