On Saturday evening, INEC announced that it has not received any governorship election results from the 18 LGAs in Edo state

INEC's REC for the Edo election, Anugbum Onuoha, explained that the results are still being collated at the ward level before they would be moved to the local government level and then transported to the state collation centre

Onuoha warned against the announcement of fake results while noting that "the returning officer will announce the results"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it has not received governorship election results from any of the 18 local government areas (LGAs) in Edo state.

INEC gives update on Edo governorship election results. Images for illustration purposes. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

INEC: "No governorship election results yet"

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Edo state, Anugbum Onuoha, in an interview with Channels Television on Saturday, explained that the results of the election are still at the ward level and would travel to the local government level before being sent to the state collation centre.

“I cannot categorically tell you when we will announce the results in the state. As they come, we will announce,” Onuoha stated.

“For now, no results yet” from any of the local government, he said.

Speaking further, the INEC REC warned social media users announcing the “results” of the poll, saying that is the position of the commission.

“I want to correct one thing: those who are publishing results, it is not their duty to announce results.

“INEC has not announced results. I am not even the returning officer for the state. The returning officer will announce the results. But I am surprised with what I see on social media. That is not the correct position of the commission.

“Nobody has the capacity to do that. The law is clear on who can announce the results. So, they should desist,” he said.

Edo election result emerges from Shaibu's polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Edo state election results are trickling in as APC's Monday Okpebholo seeks to democratically displace the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okpebholo formed alliance with top politicians in the state like Adams Oshiomhole and Philip Shaibu.

Legit.ng reports that in Shaibu's polling unit, things went well for the APC as the party emphatically defeated its opponents.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng