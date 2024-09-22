The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to commence the collation of results for the Edo State governorship election, despite an earlier announcement

Tension rises in Edo State as the formal announcement of results is delayed, with Governor Godwin Obaseki arriving at the INEC office amid the uncertainty

INEC has uploaded over 96 percent of the results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV), with 4,439 out of 4,519 results available online

The INEC head office in Benin, the Edo capital, serves as the main collation centre for the election.

Rising tension in Edo State Governorship election as INEC delays collation of results.

Source: Facebook

Tension has been mounting in the state due to the delay in the formal announcement of results. Dr. Anugbum Onuoha, INEC’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), had previously stated that collation would begin at 10am on Sunday.

"This is to inform the general public, Political Stakeholders and observers that the Collation of results for the ongoing Edo State Governors Election will resume today (Sunday) 22nd September, 2024 at 10:00am," the statement read in part.

However, as of the time of filing this report (10:37am), collation had not yet started. Legit.ng gathered that Governor Godwin Obaseki had arrived at the INEC office amid the delay in collation.

Meanwhile, the electoral umpire has been uploading results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV). The portal indicates that 4,439 out of 4,519 results have been uploaded, marking a progress of over 96 percent.

INEC hints at cancelling some election

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on Sunday morning, September 22, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) maintained that it reserves the power to review results declared under duress.

The commission made this disclosure in a statement signed by Mohammed Haruna, National Commissioner & Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, shared on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Following the upload of results on its portal, different political parties have been laying claim to victory.

