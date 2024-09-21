The good people of Edo State headed to the polls on Saturday to cast their votes for their preferred candidate who will become governor for the next four years

After the exercise, elderly women prayed for the emergence of APC's candidate Senator Monday Okpebholo as Edo's next governor

In a video making the rounds online, the women spoke in Benin language for Okpebholo to emerge as the winner of the Saturday, September 21, Edo governorship election

Elderly women and men who are voters, on Saturday, September 21, prayed for Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge victorious in the Edo state governorship election.

In a video that has gone viral, the women spoke in their native language and prayed for Okpebholo to emerge as the winner of the Edo state 2024 election and the become Edo's new governor.

As seen in the video, the APC candidate responded to the prayers and said, "Amen Amen and so shall it be."

Nigerians react

Legit.ng captured a few reactions from the comment section of The Cable on X.

@kcemenike tweeted:

"People that cannot afford food are praying for those responsible for their suffering.

"Then they will come to DMs or post bank accounts.

"These Nigerians deserve their suffering."

@Mezon4 tweeted:

"Omo, Nigeria is doomed."

@RealDaoman tweeted:

"Oshomoles Godson shouldn't be Governor,No,No,No."

@sirfrancisdubem tweeted:

"Thank God they are very few of them."

@vossuvissu tweeted:

"Many obas prayed for GEJ in 2015 nothing happened."

Watch the video below as Okpebholo receives elders blessings

APC's Okpebholo wins own polling unit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that APC's Monday Okpebholo is looking to democratically oust the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state.

Legit.ng reports that Okpebholo cast his vote on Saturday, September 21, alongside some of his close aides.

After the votes cast in voted at Polling Unit 001, Uwessan 1, Esan Central local government area (LGA) were counted, Okpebholo came out on top there.

