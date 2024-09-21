Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is planning to use its armed thugs to violently tamper with the Edo state governorship election Collation Center, disrupt the collation process, and change the results from the Polling Units.

PDP level serious allegations against APC. Image of Hon. Debo Ologunagba, PDP National Publicity Secretary. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

Source: Twitter

PDP raised this alarm in a statement signed by in a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, and shared on its website on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

According to the statement, the PDP maintained that its governorship candidate Dr. Asue Ighodalo is currently leading.

The ruling party in Edo state also alleged that Intelligence available to the PDP indicates that "the APC is mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission ( ) chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to suspend the collation process so as to make way for the manipulation of the INEC Portal and replace the real results from the Units with fabricated figures in favour of the APC."

PDP stated thus:

"The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to use its armed thugs to violently assault the Edo State Governorship election Collation Center, disrupt the collation process and change results from the Polling Units which have our candidate, Dr. Asue Ighodalo in clear lead.

"Intelligence available to the PDP indicates that the APC is mounting pressure on the @inecnigeria Chairman and Edo State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) to suspend the collation process so as to make way for the manipulation of the INEC Portal and replace the real results from the Units with fabricated figures in favour of the APC.

"Our Party has also been made aware that the APC is mounting pressure on the Military to withdraw from their positions so as to enable the APC convey its armed thugs to disrupt and manipulate the collation process.

"The PDP in very strong terms cautions INEC and the APC to note that the people of Edo State already have authentic results from the Polling Units across the State and that any attempt by anybody or group whatsoever to alter the results will inflame the already charged situation with very severe consequences on perpetrators.

"INEC must not lose sight of the violent protest that trailed the criminal attempt by the former Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mallam Hudu Ari to alter the outcome of the 2023 Governorship election in that State which nearly led to the death of some INEC officials."

Read more about Edo election here:

Elderly voters pray for victory of APC's Okpebholo

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that elderly voters, on Saturday, September 21, prayed for Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to emerge victorious in the Edo state governorship election.

In a video that has gone viral, the women spoke in their native language and prayed for Okpebholo to emerge as the winner of the Edo state 2024 election and the become Edo's new governor.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng