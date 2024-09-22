Gunmen snatched a ballot box from a polling unit in Owan West during the Edo 2024 governorship election, according to PDP chieftain Barr. Godwin Dudu-Orumen

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Barrister Godwin Dudu-Orumen, has reported that gunmen disrupted the governorship election in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State on Saturday.

According to Dudu-Orumen, the armed individuals stormed a polling unit, seized a ballot box, and fled the scene, Vanguard reported.

The incident, which occurred amidst heightened security measures across the state, has raised concerns over the fairness of the electoral process in the affected area.

The PDP chieftain expressed frustration at the development, alluding to the need for security forces to take swift action to recover the stolen ballot box and ensure that voters’ voices are not suppressed.

While the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is yet to officially comment on the situation, Dudu-Orumen urged the commission to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary steps to prevent further electoral violence.

The governorship election in Edo State has seen reports of both peaceful voting and scattered incidents of disruption across various localities.

Obaseki storms INEC office amid collation delay

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki made a surprise visit to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) head office in Benin, Edo state, in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, following the delay in collating the governorship election results.

Accompanied by security aides, Obaseki met with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for over an hour.

The meeting took place behind closed doors at the INEC office, which serves as the main collation centre for the ongoing governorship election.

Edo election update: APC supporters protest Obaseki's visit

Supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) protested outside the INEC office, criticising Obaseki's meeting with electoral officials during the election.

The protest leader was later invited to join the meeting. Obaseki reportedly left the INEC office around 4.45 am, but his security personnel prevented journalists from questioning him.

