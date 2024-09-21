PDP candidate for the Edo state governorship election, Asue Ighodalo, has finally performed his civic responsibility in the ongoing exercise

Ighodalo cast his vote at Indinrio Primary School, Unit 3, Ward 1, in Edo State and lamented the delay in the process

In a video making the rounds online, Ighodalo, accompanied by his wife, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, expressed confidence and declared he would emerge victorious despite the moves by APC

Asue Ighodalo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the Edo gubernatorial election, has cast his vote.

Ighodalo vows to defeat Monday Okpebholo, his rival

He performed his civic responsibility at the Indinrio Primary School, Unit 3, Ward 1, Okaigben Ewohimi in Esan South East local government area of Edo state.

As reported by Daily Trust, he cast his vote alongside his wife, Mrs Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

Addressing journalists after voting, Ighodalo said he was confident of victory if the election was not rigged.

“I have been hearing rumour that they want to subvert the exercise but from what we are hearing, PDP is going to win the election.

“I will call the winner if the election is free and fair but I will be the one to be called,” he said.

The Nigerian Guardian, The Nigerian Tribune and The Punch confirmed the report in their publication on Saturday.

Watch the video below as Ighodalo accuses APC of vote-buying

