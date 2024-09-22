Benin City, Edo state - The Edo state governorship election has reached a boiling point, with the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) neck and neck in the polls, while the Labour Party (LP) struggles to maintain momentum.

As the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) continues to update the IREV portal with fresh results, the APC and PDP are locked in a fierce battle for dominance.

The top three candidates for the Edo 2024 guber are Asue Ighodalo (PDP), Monday Okpebholo (APC), and Olumide Akpata (LP). Photo credits: Sen, Monday Okpebholo Edo, Asue Ighodalo, Olumide Akpata

The figures on the INEC result portal indicate that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are in a tight race, with the Labour Party (LP) trailing behind.

While PDP's Asue Ighodalo and APC's Monday Okpebholo won their polling unit, LP candidate Olumide Akpata lost his polling unit to the PDP.

Edo decides 2024: Local government results

All eyes are on the three senatorial districts in Edo state as party supporters await results from the 18 local governments.

Pundits say PDP's stronghold is the Edo South Senatorial District while APC's base is the Edo North Senatorial District:

Edo Central Senatorial District is considered the battleground zone, especially as the Labour Party struggles to maintain momentum.

INEC IREV portal updates

The INEC IREV portal, designed to enhance transparency, provides real-time updates on the election results.

INEC has yet to begin collating results, but significant progress has been made in uploading them on its portal.

As of filing this report, result sheets from 4442 polling units out of 4,519 (which represents 98.30% of the total results sheets expected) had been uploaded on the IReV portal.

Edo election results 2024: What's next?

As the counting continues, the people of Edo state anxiously await the final outcome.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, that the final collation of results would commence at 10 am.

INEC made the announcement in the early hours of Sunday, September 22, at its headquarters in Benin, the Edo state capital, which also serves as the final collation centre.

Anugbum Omuoha, the state's resident electoral commissioner (REC), promised that the collation process would be fully transparent.

