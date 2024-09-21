Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, said he stopped using his private jet due to the current high cost of fuel

Kalu disclosed that the fuel price hike and economic crisis are also affecting his wage bill to his workers in Nigeria and other West African countries

The senator who is representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly said he took the decision since August

He expressed his determination to fly in scheduled commercial planes until further notice.

Orji Uzor-Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, has provided reasons why he stopped using his private jet.

In a video obtained by The Punch on Saturday, September 21, the former Governor of Abia state said he chose to use commercial flights instead due to the current economic situation.

Senator Kalu disclosed that he had to ground the jet to generate revenue by leasing it for the airlift of oil company officials.

Legit.ng reported that Uzor-Kalu was among the first politically exposed persons to own and maintain private jets.

He said:

“Honestly, I have stopped using my private jet since 2nd of August 2024. I want to maintain that till we sort out the differential of workers in Nigeria and West Africa their salaries. Because buying fuel and the rest of them, I don’t need to explain to you, my dear, for now, I have grounded the private jet to do some other business for oil companies.”

While disclosing his alternative to prosecute future travels, he added:

“I want to maintain that way. Don’t ask me again there are commercial planes that are on schedule, and I will use them to the glory of God.”

ThisDay also confirmed the report in its publication on Saturday, September 21.

