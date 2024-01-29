Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerian public figures have been known to spend their money on lavish things, and a private jet is one of them.

A private plane allows people to travel in comfort and style and the jets can be customised to meet the owners’ needs. Some have private bedrooms, kitchens, and even conference rooms — for the ultimate travel experience.

The types of private jets include Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Super Mid-Size Jets, Heavy Business Jets, Ultra-Long Range Jets, and Executive Airliners.

It is noteworthy that although some prominent Nigerians have been pictured and videoed using private jets, some of them chartered the plane. So you don’t need to own a private jet to fly on one.

When chartering a private jet, you pay a one-off quoted price for the trip. Also, to ensure you get the best price, do not go directly to the jet charter operator; instead, use a broker and benefit from having dozens of safety-approved operators compete for your business.

As published by The Punch on Monday, January 29, below are names of some Nigerians who reportedly own private jets, along with their net worth:

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – $50 million Jide Omokore – Unavailable Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry – $35 million Wizkid – Musician – $30 million Don Jazzy – Musician – $10 million Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician – $1.7 billion Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group – $19.6 billion Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Limited – $7 billion Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace – $3.1 billion Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum – $5.8 billion Igho Sanomi – Businessman – $1 billion Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman – $1.1 billion Late Prophet TB Joshua – General overseer SCOAN – $15 million Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church – $200 million Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air – $3 billion Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician – $1.1 billion Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke university – $700 million Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group – $3.8 billion Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries – $10.5 million Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT – $1.2 billion Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philanthropist – $1.2 billion Atiku Abubakar – Politician- $1.8 billion Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician – $1.6 billion Rochas Okorocha – Politician – $1.4 billion Rotimi Amaechi – Politician – $780 million Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician – $1 million – $5 million Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God – $65 million Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of Christian Association of Nigeria – $32 million Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman – $1.53 billion Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion Godswill Akpabio – Politician – $20 million Obi Cubana – Businessman – $96 million Tiwa Savage – Musician – $17 billion Phyno – Musician – $12 million Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman – $1.2 billion Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – $1.1 billion DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – $3 million Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Business man – $900 million Olamide – Musician – $12 million P-Square – Musician – $100 million (Speculated)

