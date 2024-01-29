Global site navigation

Local editions

Atiku, Apostle Johnson Suleman: List of Nigerians Who Own Private Jets and Their Net Worth
Nigeria

Atiku, Apostle Johnson Suleman: List of Nigerians Who Own Private Jets and Their Net Worth

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerian public figures have been known to spend their money on lavish things, and a private jet is one of them.

A private plane allows people to travel in comfort and style and the jets can be customised to meet the owners’ needs. Some have private bedrooms, kitchens, and even conference rooms — for the ultimate travel experience.

private jets/private jets owners in Nigeria
Nigerians ranging from politicians to artists and also pastors have been known to acquire private jets. Photo credit: Jupiterimages
Source: Getty Images

The types of private jets include Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Super Mid-Size Jets, Heavy Business Jets, Ultra-Long Range Jets, and Executive Airliners.

It is noteworthy that although some prominent Nigerians have been pictured and videoed using private jets, some of them chartered the plane. So you don’t need to own a private jet to fly on one.

Read also

Full list as FG appoints 3 airlines for hajj operation in 2024, shares locations

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

When chartering a private jet, you pay a one-off quoted price for the trip. Also, to ensure you get the best price, do not go directly to the jet charter operator; instead, use a broker and benefit from having dozens of safety-approved operators compete for your business.

As published by The Punch on Monday, January 29, below are names of some Nigerians who reportedly own private jets, along with their net worth:

  1. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – $50 million
  2. Jide Omokore – Unavailable
  3. Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry – $35 million
  4. Wizkid – Musician – $30 million
  5. Don Jazzy – Musician – $10 million
  6. Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician – $1.7 billion
  7. Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group – $19.6 billion
  8. Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Limited – $7 billion
  9. Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace – $3.1 billion
  10. Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum – $5.8 billion
  11. Igho Sanomi – Businessman – $1 billion
  12. Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman – $1.1 billion
  13. Late Prophet TB Joshua – General overseer SCOAN – $15 million
  14. Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church – $200 million
  15. Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air – $3 billion
  16. Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician – $1.1 billion
  17. Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke university – $700 million
  18. Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group – $3.8 billion
  19. Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries – $10.5 million
  20. Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT – $1.2 billion
  21. Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philanthropist – $1.2 billion
  22. Atiku Abubakar – Politician- $1.8 billion
  23. Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician – $1.6 billion
  24. Rochas Okorocha – Politician – $1.4 billion
  25. Rotimi Amaechi – Politician – $780 million
  26. Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician – $1 million – $5 million
  27. Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God – $65 million
  28. Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of Christian Association of Nigeria – $32 million
  29. Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman – $1.53 billion
  30. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion
  31. Godswill Akpabio – Politician – $20 million
  32. Obi Cubana – Businessman – $96 million
  33. Tiwa Savage – Musician – $17 billion
  34. Phyno – Musician – $12 million
  35. Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman – $1.2 billion
  36. Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – $1.1 billion
  37. DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – $3 million
  38. Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Business man – $900 million
  39. Olamide – Musician – $12 million
  40. P-Square – Musician – $100 million (Speculated)

Read also

After meeting with Tinubu, US Secretary Blinken arrives in Lagos, photos emerge

What to read about private jet use in Nigeria:

VIPs' jet crashlands in Ibadan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a private jet having about 10 persons onboard including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has overshot the Ibadan airport runway in the Oyo state capital.

Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based lawyer, commented on the incident, and said a Kwara politician "escaped death".

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel