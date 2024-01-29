Atiku, Apostle Johnson Suleman: List of Nigerians Who Own Private Jets and Their Net Worth
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering sports and football
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
FCT, Abuja - Some Nigerian public figures have been known to spend their money on lavish things, and a private jet is one of them.
A private plane allows people to travel in comfort and style and the jets can be customised to meet the owners’ needs. Some have private bedrooms, kitchens, and even conference rooms — for the ultimate travel experience.
The types of private jets include Very Light Jets, Light Jets, Mid-Size Jets, Super Mid-Size Jets, Heavy Business Jets, Ultra-Long Range Jets, and Executive Airliners.
It is noteworthy that although some prominent Nigerians have been pictured and videoed using private jets, some of them chartered the plane. So you don’t need to own a private jet to fly on one.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
When chartering a private jet, you pay a one-off quoted price for the trip. Also, to ensure you get the best price, do not go directly to the jet charter operator; instead, use a broker and benefit from having dozens of safety-approved operators compete for your business.
As published by The Punch on Monday, January 29, below are names of some Nigerians who reportedly own private jets, along with their net worth:
- Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – General Overseer of Christ Embassy – $50 million
- Jide Omokore – Unavailable
- Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Funfeyin – Founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry – $35 million
- Wizkid – Musician – $30 million
- Don Jazzy – Musician – $10 million
- Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah – Politician – $1.7 billion
- Aliko Dangote – Founder of Dangote group – $19.6 billion
- Mike Adenuga – CEO of Globacom Limited – $7 billion
- Allen Onyema – CEO of Airpeace – $3.1 billion
- Arthur Eze – CEO of Atlas Oranto Petroleum – $5.8 billion
- Igho Sanomi – Businessman – $1 billion
- Orji Uzor Kalu – Politician and businessman – $1.1 billion
- Late Prophet TB Joshua – General overseer SCOAN – $15 million
- Bishop David Oyedepo – General overseer of Living Faith Church – $200 million
- Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide – Founder of Arik Air – $3 billion
- Theophilus Danjuma – Nigerian politician – $1.1 billion
- Adedeji Adeleke -President of Adeleke university – $700 million
- Cletus Madubugwu Ibeto – CEO of The Ibeto Group – $3.8 billion
- Apostle Johnson Suleman – General overseer of Omega Fire Ministries – $10.5 million
- Dr. Bryant (ABC) Orjiako – Chairman and co-founder of SEPLAT – $1.2 billion
- Femi Otedola – Businessman and Philanthropist – $1.2 billion
- Atiku Abubakar – Politician- $1.8 billion
- Olusegun Obasanjo – Politician – $1.6 billion
- Rochas Okorocha – Politician – $1.4 billion
- Rotimi Amaechi – Politician – $780 million
- Senator Ali Modu Sheriff – Politician – $1 million – $5 million
- Pastor Adeboye – General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God – $65 million
- Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor – Former president of Christian Association of Nigeria – $32 million
- Folorunsho Alakija – Businesswoman – $1.53 billion
- Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida – Nigerian retired general – $5 billion
- Godswill Akpabio – Politician – $20 million
- Obi Cubana – Businessman – $96 million
- Tiwa Savage – Musician – $17 billion
- Phyno – Musician – $12 million
- Ned Nwoko – Politician and businessman – $1.2 billion
- Jimoh Ibrahim – Businessman – $1.1 billion
- DJ Cuppy – Nigerian DJ – $3 million
- Ernest Azudialu Obiejesi – Business man – $900 million
- Olamide – Musician – $12 million
- P-Square – Musician – $100 million (Speculated)
What to read about private jet use in Nigeria:
- NCAA set to revoke licenses of private jets operating commercial flights
- Nigerian female students fly to school in private jet, video emerges
- "He inflated the price": White man calls out Ola of Lagos over price of private jet
VIPs' jet crashlands in Ibadan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a private jet having about 10 persons onboard including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has overshot the Ibadan airport runway in the Oyo state capital.
Pelumi Olajengbesi, an Abuja-based lawyer, commented on the incident, and said a Kwara politician "escaped death".
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng