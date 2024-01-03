Senator Orji Uzor Kalu from Abia state visited the APC chairperson in Ebonyi state and talked about the 2024 budget and the 2023 census

He asked Nigerians to give President Tinubu three more years to fix the country’s problems

The senator explained why the National Assembly added billions of naira to the 2024 budget for the 2023 census, adding that Nigeria would lose a lot of money if the census was not done

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu of Abia state has appealed to Nigerians to give President Tinubu three more years to fix the country’s problems.

The former chief whip of the Senate acknowledged that Nigerians are facing a tough economic situation, but he assured them that the president is working hard to find a solution soon.

Tinubu Needs Three More Years to Fix Nigeria’s Economy, says Senator Orji

Source: Twitter

Premium Times reported that Mr Orji Uzor made this statement on Tuesday during his visit to the All Progressive Congress (APC) chairperson in Ebonyi state, Mr Stanley Okoro-Emegha.

The senator explained that the president requires sufficient time to restore the order and stability that citizens are longing for.

He said: “The APC government is cutting the cloth into pieces. Before you sew a cloth you will first cut it into pieces; so, Tinubu is busy cutting the cloth into pieces.

“So, please bear with us for another three years or two years; we know that people are suffering. We understand that, but we need more two years to sew the cloth we want to sew very well,” Mr Kalu said.

The senator then explained the reason behind the National Assembly’s decision to increase the 2024 budget by billions of naira.

He said:

“We have decided to do a census and Nigeria has already spent several billions of naira in preparation for the national census in 2023, and if we did not allocate money for the implementation of the exercise, Nigeria will be losing about N289 billion.”

The senator also encouraged Nigerian youths to be positive forces of change, by avoiding social ills and any action that can threaten the country’s peace and security.

Wole Soyinka says he won't judge Tinubu's government yet

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that respected academic Wole Soyinka said he would not make a comment on President Bola Tinubu's government yet, till it has clocked one year in power.

He said the reason was that Tinubu might have met a messy situation, and it would take a year before a fair judgment could be delivered.

Source: Legit.ng