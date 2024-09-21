Senator Adams Oshiomole has reacted to the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has stock-pilled money to buy votes

The former Edo state governor said the allegation is not true and very laughable because the APC is not sharing money anywhere

Oshiomole disclosed the reason why electorates are casting their votes for APC in the ongoing Edo governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events.

Estako, Edo state - A former Edo state governor, Senator Adams Oshiomole, said there is no truth in the allegation that the All Progressives Congress (APC) plans to buy votes with already stock-pilled money.

Oshiomhole, who denied the allegation, described it as laughable.

Oshiomhole said Edo people are voting for APC because they wanted good government Photo credit: Adams Oshiomhole

The senator representing the Edo north senatorial district said people are voting for the APC in the ongoing governorship election because they want good governance, The Punch reports.

He stated this after casting his votes at Iyamho, Ward 10 Unit 01 in Estako West local government area of Edo state on Saturday, September 21.

“It is laughable when I hear this kind of allegation. Did you see anywhere where they are sharing money? People turned out in large numbers to vote for us because they wanted good government. During our campaign, people came out to see me not because I wanted to give them something but because of what I have done for them while I was in the office as the governor.”

He alleged that the structures that he built while in office are still there but the ones put up by the present administration are washed off.

“Some people do tell me that since I left the government, they haven’t seen the real presence of government in their communities.”

Edo governorship election: Labour Party's Akpata raises alarm

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in Edo state, Olumide Akpata, cast his vote as his polling unit on Saturday, September 21.

Akpata cried out over disturbing feedback he and his team are getting from across the 18 local government areas of the state.

He said they would be observing the process and verifying the claims/reports before making any official statement

