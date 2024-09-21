INEC commissioner in charge of Edo has revealed what she would do if she is bribed by political actors in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state

Professor Rhoda Gumus assured that she would not accept a bribe because of her reputation and to protect the interest of the electoral umpire in the polity

In an interview that is trending, Gumus vowed to deliver a credible election in Edo state today, Saturday, September 21

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Professor Rhoda Gumus, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Commissioner in charge of Edo state, has promised not to collect bribes during the governorship election in the state.

INEC Commissioner Rhoda Gumus speaks on bribery in Edo election. Photo credit: INEC Nigeria, Rhoda Gumus

Source: Facebook

Gumus stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Friday, September 20.

The INEC Commissioner boasted that nobody would dare approach her with a bribe because of her reputation.

Speaking further, she promised that the Edo governorship election would be the best conducted by INEC.

As reported by Daily Trust, Gumus said:

“I am in charge of Edo. I want to do the right thing, even though I will not be everywhere. We will conduct this election in a free, fair and credible manner. I cannot take bribes no matter how much. I don’t have to take billions to do what is right.

“Nowhere, nobody will try. Nobody will try me. You know in any office you are in this country they know everything about you. And when they know they will not come near. If I see it, I will not allow it.

“You won’t believe that since we started this process every day, I am on the platform with the EOCs. In five two minutes or five-minute intervals I will enter the platform to know what is happening. If there is anything I would correct. That is what I have been doing.”

Watch the video below as Gumus speaks against bribery during the election;

Edo guber: Police arrest PDP member with guns, bullets

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the police have announced the arrest of two political thugs possessing firearms in Edo state as the people set out to vote for a new governor on Saturday, September 21.

According to the police, one of the political thugs is a member of the PDP from Ugbogbo quarters, Igara Akoko.

The police further unveiled that the political thugs were arrested after intelligence revealed some people were equipped with firearms to disrupt the election.

